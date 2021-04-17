New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, right, elbow bumps Dennis W. Pullin, President and CEO of Virtua, Froday, Jan. 22 2021, in Moorestown, New Jersey. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

COVID death toll tops staggering 3 million worldwide

The global death toll from the coronavirus topped a staggering 3 million people Saturday amid repeated setbacks in the worldwide vaccination campaign and a deepening crisis in places such as Brazil, India and France.

Will you need a COVID vaccine every year? Researchers look at the data

About a half-million people per week are getting coronavirus vaccinations in New York City, meeting the goal set by the de Blasio administration months ago. The state — and New Jersey — are similarly meeting vaccination goals, as vaccine supply appears to begin matching demand. However, even as that’s happening, the prospect of a yearly vaccination against the virus is increasing.

Will your kids need to be vaccinated?

With nearly a quarter of Americans now fully vaccinated, many are wondering: Will kids need the vaccine, too? The answer is undoubtedly yes, said Donna Hallas, the director of the pediatric nurse practitioner program at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing.

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 852,330 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,502 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

