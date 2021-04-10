New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy talk to a casino worker after she received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic City Convention Center on April 9, 2021. (Tim Hawk /NJ Advance Media via AP)

NJ Gov. Phil Murphy gets COVID vaccine

The governor of the Garden State received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday at the Atlantic City Convention Center. Murphy’s wife, Tammy, was also vaccinated.

Pfizer asks FDA to approve use of vaccine in children

Pfizer and BioNTech requested Friday that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration grant emergency use approval to start administering the COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15.

New ‘double mutant’ COVID strain has potential to cause chaos

The so-called “double mutant” strain of the coronavirus has been detected in the United States and the big concern is that it is more infectious and problematic than any variant out there.

NJ sees surge in COVID cases even amid vaccinations. Why?

New Jersey ranks third in the nation for COVID-19 hospitalizations per 100,000 people, and seventh in deaths, Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said. But why is this happening during the state’s vaccine push?

Latest official numbers:

As of Friday, there have been 831,260 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,253 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

