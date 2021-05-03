NJ COVID latest: Monday, May 3, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Gov. Murphy major reopening announcement
Gov. Phil Murphy is set to make a major announcement at 1 p.m. Monday about easing COVID-19 restrictions in New Jersey as virus numbers continue to trend downward and vaccination numbers rise.
Latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there have been 875,277 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,975 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
