NJ COVID latest: Monday, May 3, 2021

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

Gov. Murphy major reopening announcement

Gov. Phil Murphy is set to make a major announcement at 1 p.m. Monday about easing COVID-19 restrictions in New Jersey as virus numbers continue to trend downward and vaccination numbers rise.

Tomorrow at 1:00 PM, with our COVID metrics decisively trending in the right direction, I will make a major announcement on easing restrictions and ramping up our vaccinations.



Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 875,277 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,975 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

