NJ COVID latest: Monday, May 24, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

NJ to ease indoor mask requirements

After the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased indoor mask requirements, Gov. Phil Murphy said the face coverings weren’t going anywhere in New Jersey, but that’s about to change. Murphy is set to announce mask restriction changes on Monday, an official with his office said Friday.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Sunday, there have been 885,907 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,431 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

