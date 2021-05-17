Alejandro Garcia, 16, receives his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in West New York, New Jersey, April 19, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

NEW JERSEY —

Children should wear masks in schools: CDC

Schools in the United States should continue to use masks for the 2020-2021 academic year, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Saturday.

The CDC in its latest guidance said all kindergarten through grade 12 schools “should implement and layer prevention strategies and should prioritize universal and correct use of masks and physical distancing.”

Vaccinated? Here’s how to score some freebies

A handful of nationwide businesses are incentivizing people to get the COVID-19 vaccine by offering free goods, from beer to dessert-on-a-stick. Click here for a full list of freebies to take advantage of.

Can I still spread COVID if I’m vaccinated?

At the start of the vaccination drive in the United States, it was altogether unknown whether the COVID-19 vaccines would prevent transmission of the virus. But recently, thanks to a series of studies, we’re getting greater clarity about the potential for fully vaccinated people to spread the vaccine.

Walmart, Costco, Trader Joe’s, Publix to drop mask mandate

Following the CDC’s relaxed guidance on wearing masks, some retail stores and businesses are continuing their mandates to ensure the safety of customers and employees. Others like Walmart and Costco have dropped their requirements. Click here to see a full list of updated store policies.

NJ keeping mask mandate in most indoor settings

New Jersey residents should plan to continue to wear masks in most indoor situations, at least for the near future, Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday despite loosened guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Murphy said he believes the state will get to the CDC’s new guidelines on masks “in short order,” but added that people should still wear masks if they’re indoors unless they’re with people in their “bubble.”

He also announced he intended to allow the state’s public health emergency related to COVID-19 to expire in mid-June.

Saturday’s official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 882,973 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,313 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

