NJ COVID latest: Monday, May 10, 2021

Prom is on: NJ gathering limits increase
Starting Monday, May 10, the capacity limit for indoor catered events will increase to 50%, or a maximum of 250 individuals. This includes weddings, proms, political events, funerals, memorial service and indoor performances.
Dance floors will be able to open at such events, but social distancing and mandatory mask requirements remain in effect.
Also on Monday, outdoor gathering limits increase from the 200-person limit to 500 individuals.
Latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there have been 880,560 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,161 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
