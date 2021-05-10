NJ COVID latest: Monday, May 10, 2021

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Prom is on: NJ gathering limits increase

Starting Monday, May 10, the capacity limit for indoor catered events will increase to 50%, or a maximum of 250 individuals. This includes weddings, proms, political events, funerals, memorial service and indoor performances.

Dance floors will be able to open at such events, but social distancing and mandatory mask requirements remain in effect.

Also on Monday, outdoor gathering limits increase from the 200-person limit to 500 individuals.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 880,560 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,161 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks