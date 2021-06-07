NJ COVID latest: Monday, June 7, 2021

Meghan Griffin stands at the entrance of a store offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NJ Gov. Murphy COVID updates

Masks in schools during heat

Reminder: School officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings given extreme weather conditions such as heat, Murphy said.

Health Dept. to release updated camp guidance

The Department of Health will release updated guidance for summer camps, pursuant to recent CDC updates, on Wednesday. Masks will not be required for campers or staff outdoors, however, unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to mask-up during certain activities that do not allow for social distancing. While indoors, unvaccinated campers will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask while any unvaccinated staffers will be required to wear one with limited exceptions.

COVID vaccine latest

As of Monday, 8,910,158 total doses have been administered and 4,372,145 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.

Vaccine incentive update

Nearly 50,000 residents with at least their first vaccine dose have received a State Parks Vax pass as part of the state’s Vax & Visit program. Visit nj.gov/vaxandvisit to claim a pass.

COVID update: New cases, hospitalizations, deaths

165 new positive PCR tests

889,108 total PCR tests

40 new positive antigen tests

129,004 total antigen tests

431 COVID patients hospitalized

102 patients in ICUs

61 ventilators in use

6 new COVID fatalities

23,607 total deaths

2,678 additional probable deaths

The statewide rate of transmission is currently 0.71

The positivity rate is 1.06%

NJ ends public health emergency

Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed legislation enabling the end of New Jersey’s COVID-19 public health emergency. The pandemic milestone comes 15 months after a state of emergency was first declared.

More NJ indoor gathering limits lifted

The following restrictions were lifted in New Jersey on Friday:

General indoor gathering limit, which was at 50 people

Indoor gathering limit for political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, performances and other catered or commercial events

30% capacity limit for indoor large venues with a fixed-seating capacity over 1,000

New Jersey to shut down down 6 mass vaccination sites

New Jersey will shut down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a megasite model to relying on community-based sites, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Monday, there have been 889,108 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,607 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

