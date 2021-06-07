NJ COVID latest: Monday, June 7, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
NJ Gov. Murphy COVID updates
Masks in schools during heat
Reminder: School officials are empowered to relax masking among students and staff in their buildings given extreme weather conditions such as heat, Murphy said.
Health Dept. to release updated camp guidance
The Department of Health will release updated guidance for summer camps, pursuant to recent CDC updates, on Wednesday. Masks will not be required for campers or staff outdoors, however, unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to mask-up during certain activities that do not allow for social distancing. While indoors, unvaccinated campers will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask while any unvaccinated staffers will be required to wear one with limited exceptions.
COVID vaccine latest
As of Monday, 8,910,158 total doses have been administered and 4,372,145 New Jersey residents were fully vaccinated.
Vaccine incentive update
Nearly 50,000 residents with at least their first vaccine dose have received a State Parks Vax pass as part of the state’s Vax & Visit program. Visit nj.gov/vaxandvisit to claim a pass.
COVID update: New cases, hospitalizations, deaths
- 165 new positive PCR tests
- 889,108 total PCR tests
- 40 new positive antigen tests
- 129,004 total antigen tests
- 431 COVID patients hospitalized
- 102 patients in ICUs
- 61 ventilators in use
- 6 new COVID fatalities
- 23,607 total deaths
- 2,678 additional probable deaths
- The statewide rate of transmission is currently 0.71
- The positivity rate is 1.06%
NJ ends public health emergency
Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday signed legislation enabling the end of New Jersey’s COVID-19 public health emergency. The pandemic milestone comes 15 months after a state of emergency was first declared.
More NJ indoor gathering limits lifted
The following restrictions were lifted in New Jersey on Friday:
- General indoor gathering limit, which was at 50 people
- Indoor gathering limit for political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, performances and other catered or commercial events
- 30% capacity limit for indoor large venues with a fixed-seating capacity over 1,000
New Jersey to shut down down 6 mass vaccination sites
New Jersey will shut down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a megasite model to relying on community-based sites, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.
Vaccine freebies
New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.
Latest official indicators
As of Monday, there have been 889,108 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,607 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
