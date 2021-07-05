NJ COVID latest: Monday, July 5 2021

Meghan Griffin stands at the entrance of a store offering masks, gloves and hand sanitizer at the Garden State Plaza mall in Paramus, N.J., Monday, June 29, 2020.

99 percent of US COVID deaths are unvaccinated people: Fauci

America’s top infectious disease expert says about 99.2% of recent COVID-19 deaths in the United States involved unvaccinated people. And Dr. Anthony Fauci says “it’s really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable.”

Concern about COVID spike looms over Fourth of July celebrations

As Americans celebrated Independence Day, doctors warned the nation isn’t free from the danger of COVID-19 or its variants.

Petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks nears 2.5 million signatures

A Change.org petition calling for $2,000 monthly stimulus checks is approaching 2.5 million signatures.

There’s more to the worker shortage than pandemic unemployment, experts say

The workforce shortage is a combination of several factors, including the COVID-19 pandemic, a shift in the economy, and changes in the workforce demographics, experts say.

Free health insurance included in stimulus benefits for unemployment recipients

Along with $1,400 stimulus checks and monthly child tax credit payments, the American Rescue Plan has another important benefit available to people who qualified for unemployment assistance this year: free health care.

Will one dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine protect me?

Yes, but not nearly as much as if you had both doses. Experts recommend getting fully vaccinated, especially with the emergence of worrisome coronavirus mutations such as the delta variant first identified in India.

US jobless claims fall to 364,000, a new pandemic low

The number of Americans applying for unemployment aid fell again last week to the lowest level since the pandemic struck last year, further evidence that the job market and the broader economy are rebounding rapidly from the coronavirus recession.

Workers enjoy the upper hand as companies scramble to hire

With the economy growing rapidly as it reopens from the pandemic, many employers are increasingly desperate to hire. Yet evidence suggests that as a group, the unemployed aren’t feeling the same urgency to take jobs.

No state mask mandate for NJ students next fall

Masks will not be mandatory for students in New Jersey unless there’s a “dramatic change in our situation” before the next academic year, Gov. Phil Murphy said. However, school districts will have the authority to require masks as part of their own protocols.

Is fear of needles keeping you from COVID vaccine?

An average healthy person will get at least 165 needle sticks over a lifetime, based on routine vaccinations and tests, according to Harvard Health. But could the fear of needles keep you from getting vaccinated against COVID-19, which has claimed more than 603,000 lives in the United States?

Vaccine milestone: 70% of Americans 30 or older have gotten COVID shot

More than 70% of Americans age 30 or older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, the White House said, even as President Joe Biden is set to fall short of reaching his goal of giving a shot to the same percentage of all American adults by Independence Day.

NJ COVID vaccine milestone

New Jersey surpassed 4.7 million people fully vaccinated ahead of the state’s goal of June 30.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Sunday, there have been 893,783 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,770 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

