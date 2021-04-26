NJ COVID latest: Monday, April 26, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Murphy’s “major” reopening announcement

Gov. Phil Murphy is set to make a “major announcement” at 1 p.m. Monday about New Jersey’s reopening efforts as numbers improve and vaccination progress continues in the Garden State.

With OK from experts, NY, NJ resume use of J&J vaccine

With a green light from federal health officials, New York and New Jersey resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday. 

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 874,895 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,769 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

ACLU NJ talks video of cops arresting teen, taking his bike in Perth Amboy

Hoboken city councilmember under fire for renting out condo on Airbnb during pandemic.

In reversal, Jersey City to reopen public schools for in-person learning beginning April 29

Jersey City mayor responds to school board reversing course, reopening for in-person learning

Jersey City mayor talks 'failure' in leadership after in-person learning canceled

Perth Amboy police take bike, cuff Black youth, sparking anger

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter