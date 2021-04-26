NJ COVID latest: Monday, April 26, 2021

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey.

Murphy’s “major” reopening announcement

Gov. Phil Murphy is set to make a “major announcement” at 1 p.m. Monday about New Jersey’s reopening efforts as numbers improve and vaccination progress continues in the Garden State.

With OK from experts, NY, NJ resume use of J&J vaccine

With a green light from federal health officials, New York and New Jersey resumed use of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine on Saturday.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 874,895 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,769 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

