NJ COVID latest: Monday, April 19, 2021

NJ vaccine eligibility expands to 16+

Starting Monday, all New Jersey residents ages 16 and older are eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 858,519 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,551 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

