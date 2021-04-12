NJ COVID latest: Monday, April 12, 2021

A woman prepares a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in the gymnasium of International High School in Paterson, New Jersey on Jan. 20, 2021.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Newark classrooms reopen Monday

After over a year since schools in New Jersey’s largest school district closed their doors, Newark schools welcome back students Monday for a new hybrid-learning program two days a week.

Latest official numbers:

As of Sunday, there have been 837,052 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,297 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

