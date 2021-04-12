NJ COVID latest: Monday, April 12, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Newark classrooms reopen Monday
After over a year since schools in New Jersey’s largest school district closed their doors, Newark schools welcome back students Monday for a new hybrid-learning program two days a week.
Latest official numbers:
As of Sunday, there have been 837,052 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,297 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks