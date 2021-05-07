NJ COVID latest: Friday, May 7, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New Jersey

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

NJ reopening: Gathering limits lifted, relaxed Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that the state would move up its timeline for relaxing some COVID restrictions. Beginning Friday, May 7, the following changes go into effect:

  • Outdoor gathering limit increases to 500 individuals.
  • Indoor room capacity increases to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals for catered events, political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances.
  • Indoor bar-side seating lifted
  • Prohibition on buffets, self-service foods at restaurants lifted
  • Dance floors reopen at private catered events.
  • Outdoor capacity for large venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats increases to 50%

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut will lift most COVID capacity restrictions on May 19.

Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there have been 878,892 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,100 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

Over 100 families reunited at Metlife Stadium

1 dead, several injured in large fire

Deadly fire kills 3 in Wayne

NJ ending limit on outdoor gathering, cap on indoor dining

NJ lifting most COVID restrictions May 19

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter