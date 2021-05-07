NJ COVID latest: Friday, May 7, 2021

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

NJ reopening: Gathering limits lifted, relaxed Friday

Gov. Phil Murphy announced on Monday that the state would move up its timeline for relaxing some COVID restrictions. Beginning Friday, May 7, the following changes go into effect:

Outdoor gathering limit increases to 500 individuals.

Indoor room capacity increases to 50% with a maximum of 250 individuals for catered events, political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, and performances.

Indoor bar-side seating lifted

Prohibition on buffets, self-service foods at restaurants lifted

Dance floors reopen at private catered events.

Outdoor capacity for large venues with 1,000 or more fixed seats increases to 50%

New Jersey, New York and Connecticut will lift most COVID capacity restrictions on May 19.

Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there have been 878,892 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,100 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

