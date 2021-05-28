NJ COVID latest: Friday, May 28, 2021

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

New cases: 379 (Statewide total: 887,116)

Hospitalizations: 572 ICU: 118 Ventilators: 78

New deaths: 12 (Death toll: 23,515)

The statewide rate of transmission: 0.8

Vaccines administered: 8,572,308 Fully vaccinated: 4,181,192



New Jersey drops indoor mask mandate

Beginning today, New Jersey drops its statewide mask mandate for most indoor settings, following CDC guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings or social distance in most scenarios.

There are some spaces where masks will continue to be required, regardless of vaccination status. See the details here.

The statewide 6-foot social distancing requirement in all indoor and outdoor settings is also lifted in New Jersey as of Friday.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Vaccinations in NJ

As of Thursday, a total of 8,526,571 vaccine doses had been administered, with 4,157,475 New Jersey residents fully vaccinated.

Latest official indicators

As of Thursday, there have been 886,902 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,503 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

