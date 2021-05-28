NJ COVID latest: Friday, May 28, 2021

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this May 19, 2020, file photo, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy wears a mask during his daily coronavirus news conference at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. A year after becoming a global epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, New York and New Jersey are back atop the list of U.S. states with the highest rates of infection. Murphy said in recent days that he is hitting pause on further loosening of the rules because of New Jersey’s resurgence. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Daily health indicators

  • New cases: 379 (Statewide total: 887,116)
  • Hospitalizations: 572
    • ICU: 118
    • Ventilators: 78
  • New deaths: 12 (Death toll: 23,515) 
  • The statewide rate of transmission: 0.8
  • Vaccines administered: 8,572,308
    • Fully vaccinated: 4,181,192

New Jersey drops indoor mask mandate

Beginning today, New Jersey drops its statewide mask mandate for most indoor settings, following CDC guidance that says fully vaccinated people do not have to wear face coverings or social distance in most scenarios.

There are some spaces where masks will continue to be required, regardless of vaccination status. See the details here.

The statewide 6-foot social distancing requirement in all indoor and outdoor settings is also lifted in New Jersey as of Friday.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Vaccinations in NJ

As of Thursday, a total of 8,526,571 vaccine doses had been administered, with 4,157,475 New Jersey residents fully vaccinated.

Latest official indicators

As of Thursday, there have been 886,902 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,503 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread

Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New Jersey Videos

NJ pushes to get kids and teens vaccinated amid mask controversy

Weapon confiscated from 15-year-old near Paterson school

NJ Gov. Murphy talks easing mask restrictions, vaccinations, police reform

NJ lifts most indoor mask mandates

NJ updates mask policy

More New Jersey

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter