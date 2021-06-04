NJ COVID latest: Friday, June 4, 2021

Virus Outbreak New Jersey

A customer wearing a protective mask waits to be served at D'jais Oceanview Bar & Cafe beside a mostly empty beach Saturday, May 23, 2020, in Belmar, New Jersey.

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Happening today:

NJ set to end public health emergency

Lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation enabling the end of the public health emergency. Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign it Friday, more than a year after a state of emergency was first declared.

More NJ indoor gathering limits lifted

As of Friday, June 4, the following restrictions are lifted in New Jersey:

  • General indoor gathering limit, which was at 50 people
  • Indoor gathering limit for political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, performances and other catered or commercial events
  • 30% capacity limit for indoor large venues with a fixed-seating capacity over 1,000

New Jersey shutting down 6 mass vaccination sites

New Jersey will shut down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a megasite model to relying on community-based sites, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

Vaccine freebies

New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.

Latest official indicators

As of Thursday, there have been 888,288 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,575 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

