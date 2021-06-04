NJ COVID latest: Friday, June 4, 2021

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.
Happening today:
NJ set to end public health emergency
Lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation enabling the end of the public health emergency. Gov. Phil Murphy is set to sign it Friday, more than a year after a state of emergency was first declared.
More NJ indoor gathering limits lifted
As of Friday, June 4, the following restrictions are lifted in New Jersey:
- General indoor gathering limit, which was at 50 people
- Indoor gathering limit for political gatherings, weddings, funerals, memorial services, performances and other catered or commercial events
- 30% capacity limit for indoor large venues with a fixed-seating capacity over 1,000
New Jersey shutting down 6 mass vaccination sites
New Jersey will shut down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a megasite model to relying on community-based sites, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.
Vaccine freebies
New York, New Jersey and several companies nationwide are offering incentives for those who get vaccinated, including free food, drinks and a scratch-and-win ticket where people have the chance to win $5 million.
Latest official indicators
As of Thursday, there have been 888,288 total positive PCR tests in the state since March 2020, and there have been 23,575 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.
COVID-19 timeline: How novel coronavirus spread
Tips to protect yourself and others amid coronavirus outbreaks