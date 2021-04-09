NJ COVID latest: Friday, April 9, 2021

Coronavirus

A WWII vet gets a COVID-19 vaccine at a New Jersey clinic

World War II veteran Clarence Williams received the COVID-19 vaccine in Moorestown, New Jersey, on Jan. 22, 2021. (Alejandro A. Alvarez/The Philadelphia Inquirer via AP, Pool)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Happening today

Gov. Phil Murphy at 1:45 p.m. will sign restaurant relief legislation before he and first lady Tammy Murphy get their first COVID-19 vaccine shots at the Atlantic City vaccination mega-site.

Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there have been 827,795 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,210 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

