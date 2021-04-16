NJ COVID latest: Friday, April 16, 2021

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy talk to a casino worker after she received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic City Convention Center on April 9, 2021. (Tim Hawk /NJ Advance Media via AP)

NEW JERSEY — Below you will find the most up-to-date information on coronavirus news impacting New Jersey. You can find additional resources and coverage on our coronavirus page.

Latest official numbers:

As of Thursday, there have been 848,566 confirmed cases in the state since March 2020, and there have been 22,461 lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths, according to the state Health Department.

