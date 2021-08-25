NJ COVID hospitalizations top 1,000 for the first time since May: Gov. Murphy

File: Clinicians work on intubating a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Louisiana on Aug. 10, 2021. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. — For the first time since May, more than 1,000 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in New Jersey on Wednesday, Gov. Phil Murphy said.

There were 1,012 people hospitalized with COVID, 92 of whom were on ventilators, according to state Health Department data. The last time the state had more than 1,000 COVID hospitalizations was more than three months ago on May 11, Murphy said.

“We’ve come too far to go backward. Data shows the vaccines continue to be highly effective against hospitalization. Get vaccinated and let’s end this,” the governor tweeted.

The concerning spike in hospitalizations came as the delta variant continues to ravage unvaccinated populations in New Jersey and across the country.

As of Tuesday, nearly 5.5 million people who live, work or study in New Jersey were fully vaccinated. However, state health officials continued to report a spike in the number of new cases, hospitalizations and deaths, with 1,595 new positive PCR tests and 20 new fatalities recorded on Tuesday.