Nicki Minaj won’t attend Met Gala over COVID vaccination requirement

FILE – This Aug. 20, 2018 file photo shows Nicki Minaj at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

She has a verse about sitting with Anna Wintour, but rapper Nicki Minaj skipped this year’s Met Gala over the COVID vaccination requirement, she said in a tweet.

Minaj said she hadn’t gotten vaccinated because she hasn’t done enough research on it yet. Last year’s Met Gala was canceled because of the pandemic.

“They want you to get vaccinated for the Met,” Minaj tweeted. “If I get vaccinated it won’t for the Met. It’ll be once I feel I’ve done enough research. I’m working on that now. In the meantime my loves, be safe. Wear the mask with 2 strings that grips your head & face. Not that loose one.”

She also tweeted a story about her cousin in Trinidad who won’t get the COVID vaccine.

My cousin in Trinidad won’t get the vaccine cuz his friend got it & became impotent. His testicles became swollen. His friend was weeks away from getting married, now the girl called off the wedding. So just pray on it & make sure you’re comfortable with ur decision, not bullied — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 13, 2021

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention site says there’s no proof the COVID vaccine could cause fertility issues.

“There is currently no evidence that any vaccines, including COVID-19 vaccines, cause fertility problems in women or men,” their site reads.

Minaj also implied she’d had COVID.

“I was prepping for vmas then i shot a video & guess who got COVID? Do u know what it is not to be able to kiss or hold your tiny baby for over a week? A baby who is only used to his mama? ‘Get vaccinated’ Drake had just told me,” she tweeted. “He got covid w|THE VACCINE tho so chile.”