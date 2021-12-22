Newark Mayor Ras Baraka tests positive for COVID-19

NEWARK, N.J. — Newark Mayor Ras Baraka tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

The mayor said he is asymptomatic, and so far his family has not tested positive for the virus.

Monday, New Jersey’s largest city announced it was requiring that masks be worn in all public buildings with coronavirus cases on the rise.

Baraka issued an executive order requiring residents and visitors to the city to be masked when indoors. It also requires bar patrons to be seated and to wear a mask except when eating or drinking.

Newark’s number of positive cases has risen in recent weeks.

