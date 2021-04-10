New York’s Johnson & Johnson COVID vaccine allotment drops by 88%: Cuomo

A nurse fills a syringe with a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine in Uniondale, New York, on March 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — A shortage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine will impact New York’s vaccination efforts next week, Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned on Friday.

The state is expected to receive 34,900 Johnson & Johnson shots in its Week 18 allotment — a drop of 88% compared to the previous week, according to the governor.

“While no appointments should have to be cancelled, we will not be able to get as many shots into New Yorkers’ arms as we would like,” Cuomo said in a statement. “We hope the production issues are resolved as soon as possible, and that production ramps up quickly so we can expand the number of New Yorkers who are vaccinated.”

The supply shortage affected other states as well. New CDC data shows the U.S. government will allot nearly 85% less Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines to states next week. Only 785,500 J&J doses will be allocated, compared to 4.95 million doses this week.

In Connecticut, officials had to nix a plan to vaccinate college students before summer break because there is not enough time to administer a two-dose regimen of Pfizer or Moderna before students head home.

The shortage comes following a serious and large-scale production error at a Maryland facility that manufactures the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine.

As of Friday, more than 11 million COVID vaccine doses had been administered statewide, according to the governor’s office.

Cuomo urged New Yorkers to continue following basic health and safety protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing as the state’s vaccination efforts roll on.