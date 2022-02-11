New York’s indoor mask mandate was lifted…but not in these places

FILE – In this May 18, 2021 file photo, fifth graders wearing face masks are seated at proper social distancing during a music class at the Milton Elementary School in Rye, N.Y. As the nation closes out a school year marred by the pandemic, some states are now starting to release new standardized test scores that offer an early glimpse at just how far students have fallen behind — with some states reporting that the turbulent year has reversed years of progress across every academic subject. New York, Georgia and some other states pushed to cancel testing for a second year so schools could focus on classroom learning. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It’s official: New York State’s mask-or-vaccine mandate for indoor businesses ended Thursday, after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a decrease in COVID-19 metrics for the state Wednesday.

“This fight is not over, we’re not surrendering. This is not disarmament,” Hochul said, “but again, the trends are very, very positive.”

But not so fast: the change doesn’t affect every indoor setting. So, before you head out maskless, here are locations around New York that are still requiring face coverings:

Airports

Buses

Bus stations

Childcare centers

Correctional facilities

Domestic violence shelters

Homeless shelters

Planes

Schools

State-regulated health care settings

State-regulated adult care facilities and nursing homes

Subways

Subway stations

Trains

Train stations

Parents and officials expressed frustration about a mask requirement remaining in school settings.

Tom Milazzo, the parent of a first grader, told PIX11 News that he saw no reason to keep the mask requirement, adding there’s “no evidence” the masks prevent spread.

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman has also been oppositional. The Long Island official led protests outside of his office against the mask wearing requirement, challenging the governor’s decision.

Hochul said that the state will make an assessment regarding school masking in early March on protocols based on COVID-19 metrics following midwinter break. The state plans to send millions of at-home rapid COVID test kits to families, and data from those tests will help inform Hochul’s decision.

Individual counties, cities and businesses can still choose to require masks if they deem it necessary.