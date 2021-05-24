New Yorkers who get vaccinated can score a free state park pass

A rescue boat sits in the sand in preparation for expected Memorial Day weekend crowds on May 21, 2020 at Jones Beach in Wantagh, New York. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

NEW YORK — To help improve COVID vaccination rates in New York, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced a new incentive program on Monday called “A Shot in the Park.”

Anyone who gets vaccinated between May 24 and May 31 can receive a free two-day pass to any state park in New York.

“If you come to a state park on Memorial Day weekend, if you get a shot when you come — Jones Beach is perfect, you’re driving in, you have to go right past the vaccine center — stop, get a vaccine, and you get a two-day pass to come into any state park,” Cuomo said Monday during a COVID briefing at Jones Beach on Long Island.

Additionally, pop-up vaccination sites will be held at the following state parks over Memorial Day weekend:

  • Belmont Lake State Park: May 30
  • Buffalo Harbor State Park: May 29 – May 31
  • Denny Farrell Riverbank State Park: May 29 – May 31
  • FDR State Park: May 29th – May 31
  • Grafton Lakes State Park: May 29 – May 31
  • Green Lakes State Park: May 29 – May 31
  • Harriman State Park at Lake Welch: May 29 – May 31
  • Heckscher State Park: June 5
  • Hempstead Lake State Park: June 6
  • Letchworth State Park: May 29 – May 30
  • Robert Moses State Park: May 29 – May 30
  • Roberto Clemente State Park: May 29 – May 31
  • Sunken Meadow State Park: May 29, May 31
  • Taughannock Falls State Park: May 29 – May 31
  • Westcott Beach State Park: May 29 – May 30

The governor said the state parks system recorded a new record of visitors in 2020 with 78 million guests.

As of Monday, 63.7% of adult New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and 54.9% were fully vaccinated.

