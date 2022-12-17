MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — Here we go again. Care providers are once more recommending that everyone use a mask to prevent the spread of COVID throughout the holiday season as the COVID numbers continue to rise.

More than 20 thousand free KN95 masks are being handed out at high-traffic tourist areas like Grand Central Terminal, Times Square, Herald Square, and homeless and domestic violence shelters.

Federal funding for PPE has run out just as we enter the holidays and just as the COVID numbers are rising once again.

For New York state, 6,390 people tested positive for COVID Friday, more than half in New York City.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office, there were 1,608 hospitalizations for COIVD in New York City alone and 35 COVID-related deaths across the state Friday.

Lenox Hill Pulmonologist Dr. Len Horovitz said it’s time for everyone to mask up properly.

“Holiday time with travel, it’s time to mask up,” Dr. Horovitz told PIX11 News. “With theatres and transportation, anywhere it is crowded, it is important to mask up properly, even at grocery stores or in elevators.”

According to the CDC, up to 60 percent of masks available are counterfeit.

Many others are just inefficient and don’t do the job properly of protecting the wearer and others from the COVID spread.

KN95 offers the best protection, followed by KF94s, according to health care professionals.

The bona fide KN95 masks are manufactured by Ball Chain, a New York area, fourth-generation company that started in the Bronx in the 1930s.

Since the pandemic began, they have sold hundreds of millions of masks and given away more than 1.5 million, and that’s before this weekend’s blitz of more than 20,000 masks being handed out.

“Part of what we do is always giving back,” Bill Taubner, the president of Bona Fide masks, told PIX11 News. “We have given away more than a million masks to shelters and people in need,” he added.

The free mask distribution continues Sunday and Monday.