New Yorkers spend Christmas Eve waiting in line for COVID test kits

Yara Hamway via Storyful

A long line of people waiting for free COVID test kits in Brooklyn on Dec. 24, 2021. (credit: drbronnors/Twitter)

NEW YORK — Many New York City residents spent at least part of their Christmas Eve standing in long lines for free COVID-19 test kits, videos show.

The COVID-19 test kits were distributed by the city as demand continues to outpace supply amid a surge of new virus infections during the peak of the holiday season.

Video posted on Twitter by user @drbronnors shows crowds gathered outside a facility on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn.

Cases in New York have spiked to record highs in recent weeks, driven by the highly contagious omicron variant. A record 44,431 new COVID cases were reported in New York on Christmas Eve.

