NEW YORK (PIX11) — Winter is coming, and so are the sniffles and sneezes that typically pop up this time of year.

But this is going to be our third consecutive cold season with COVID as our unwelcome companion.

Dr. Waleed Javaid, Professor of Medicine and Epidemiologist at Mt. Sinai Hospital, says time is running out to give updated booster shots enough time to ward off another wave of infections.

“We’re seeing a sub-variant called B.Q.1. We’ve seen increases, slight increase in hospitalizations, and slight increase in other cases as well. In a few weeks’ time, when the numbers are much higher, you’ll be fully protected. And I will be fully protected,” said Dr. Javaid.

The latest cold and symptom map from digital health publisher web help tell the story of those other cases in New York City.

Symptom levels are currently all designated as “high” for nasal congestion, cough, sore throat, runny nose, sneezing, and fever.

But according to the latest data, in New York City, with a population of more than an 8-million people, health officials have so far administered less than 500 hundred thousand of the updated, bivalent booster shots.

In short, support for ongoing vaccination efforts remains mixed.