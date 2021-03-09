New Yorkers 60 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine this week: Cuomo

NEW YORK — New Yorkers who are 60 and older can get the COVID-19 vaccine starting Wednesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Tuesday.

The Democratic governor announced the change during an appearance at a vaccination site at the New York State fairgrounds in Syracuse.

Another eligibility expansion covering the following essential workers will take place on March 17:

Public-facing government and public employees

Nonprofit workers who provide public-facing services to New Yorkers in need

Essential, in-person, public-facing building service workers

This includes workers such as public works employees, social service and child service caseworkers, government inspectors, sanitation workers, DMV workers, county clerks, building service workers, and election workers, according to the governor.

Eligible New Yorkers will be able to schedule appointments at state vaccination sites by utilizing New York’s Am I Eligible website or by calling the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Hotline at 1-833-NYS-4-VAX (1-833-697-4829).

Also beginning March 17, any distribution site, with the exception of pharmacies, will be able to give the shot to anyone who is eligible. Up until this point, local governments were tasked with vaccinating essential workers first. Pharmacies are only able to vaccinate those 60 years and older and teachers.

The New York State fairgrounds is the second-largest mass vaccination site in the United States, second only to the Javits Center in Manhattan. On Monday, the site did over 9,500 shots in just 24 hours.