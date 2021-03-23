New Yorkers 50 years and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

Pfizer vaccine in Mexico. (Courtesy: Baja California Health Department)

ALBANY, N.Y. — New Yorkers that are 50 years old and older are eligible to schedule their COVID-19 vaccine appointments beginning at 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the expansion Monday, saying the move was made to stay on track with President Joe Biden’s directive for all adults to be vaccine eligible by May 1.

Cuomo adds that this expanded eligibility is possible because the state will be getting a bigger supply from the federal government in the coming weeks.

The state is making progress, giving more than 103,000 vaccines in the last 24 hours.

But New Yorkers have to want to get the shot. There’s a call for religious leaders to partner with healthcare providers in the “Roll Up Your Sleeve” campaign.

“I believe when the religious community says it, it’s going to bring an added credibility,” said Cuomo.

“We must come out of this together and if Blacks have suffered disproportionately, we must disproportionately remedy what the suffering is,” said Reverend Al Sharpton.

There’s also added flexibility for those looking to book appointments. Pharmacies are now able to vaccinate those with comorbidities, school staff, and those 50 and older.

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for individuals with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

  • Doctor’s letter, or
  • Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
  • Signed certification   

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Gorgeous, mile Tuesday before storm system moves in

Monday forecast: Return of the G

Multiple killed in Colorado shooting, officials say

'Go back to your country': The long history of anti-Asian bigotry in the U.S.

Mild, sunny Tuesday ahead before next storm system makes its way into the region

'For Pete's Sake' helps create memories that last a lifetime for cancer patients, their families

New app 'Astoria Eats' is a cost-effective alternative to pricey delivery companies

Councilman Keith Powers talks accidental inmate releases, prisoner call recordings, anti-Asian attacks

NYC indoor fitness classes reopen at 33% capacity Monday

@PIX11News on Twitter