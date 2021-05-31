New York lifts indoor dining curfew for bars and restaurants

A family celebrates a recent graduation at a restaurant on the Upper West Side in Manhattan on June 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

NEW YORK — Bars and restaurants no longer have to close at midnight across New York as the state’s indoor dining curfew ends Monday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last month that the restriction would be lifted. The outdoor dining curfew ended on May 17 and capacity limits were lifted on May 19.

With the indoor curfew lifted, establishments can return to the closing times that their liquor licenses or other regulations allow.

Restaurateurs have been looking forward to the possibility of later hours as they try to recover from the financial devastation wrought by more than a year of blanket shutdowns and reopening restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The end of the indoor dining curfew, along with many other loosened or lifted restrictions in recent weeks, comes as the state continues to report a seven-day average COVID positivity rate below 1%.

On Sunday, the state Health Department reported 785 new cases out of 122,737 tests reported on Saturday — a one-day positivity rate of 0.64%. The seven-day positivity rate was 0.71%.

On the vaccination front, over 53% of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine and more than 45% were fully vaccinated, as of Sunday.