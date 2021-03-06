New York COVID-19 positivity rate just over 3%

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV and PIX11) — New York COVID-19 hospitalizations dropped to 5,034, the lowest since Dec. 8, and the statewide positivity rate was just over 3%, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Friday.
“We’re fighting COVID-19 every day by getting the vaccination rate up and keeping COVID rates down, but we still have a long way to go in this footrace,” Cuomo said in a statement. “Our vaccine distribution sites are expanding and Johnson & Johnson’s new vaccine is going to help substantially, but the number of eligible residents far exceeds the number of shots we get each week, and challenges like new variants and COVID fatigue continue to pose a threat.”
The governor urged New Yorkers to continue following basic COVID-19 safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing a mask and washing hands frequently.
“The numbers are a function of our collective actions, and if we all work together, we can defeat COVID and get to the light at the end of the tunnel,” Cuomo said.
Friday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 296,935
- Total Positive – 8,956
- Percent Positive – 3.02%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.16%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,034 (-143)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -592
- Patients Newly Admitted – 592
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,030 (-13)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 700 (-12)
- Total Discharges – 148,923 (+568)
- Deaths – 94
- Total Deaths – 38,891
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|117
|0.01%
|35%
|Central New York
|52
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|187
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|853
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|520
|0.02%
|43%
|Mohawk Valley
|75
|0.02%
|39%
|New York City
|2,936
|0.03%
|31%
|North Country
|51
|0.01%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|74
|0.01%
|50%
|Western New York
|169
|0.01%
|36%
|Statewide
|5,034
|0.03%
|35%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|245
|210
|19%
|Central New York
|262
|175
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|260
|35%
|Long Island
|849
|644
|24%
|Mid-Hudson
|680
|407
|40%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|65
|30%
|New York City
|2,610
|2,022
|23%
|North Country
|61
|26
|55%
|Southern Tier
|126
|62
|50%
|Western New York
|543
|341
|40%
|Statewide
|5,870
|4,212
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Capital Region
|1.99%
|1.88%
|1.92%
|Central New York
|1.00%
|0.87%
|0.92%
|Finger Lakes
|1.89%
|1.75%
|1.83%
|Long Island
|4.18%
|4.18%
|4.21%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.14%
|4.12%
|4.15%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.78%
|1.54%
|1.65%
|New York City
|4.02%
|3.98%
|3.94%
|North Country
|2.77%
|2.61%
|2.61%
|Southern Tier
|0.70%
|0.72%
|0.73%
|Western New York
|1.90%
|1.85%
|1.98%
|Statewide
|3.18%
|3.12%
|3.16%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|Bronx
|5.14%
|5.14%
|5.27%
|Brooklyn
|4.39%
|4.32%
|4.46%
|Manhattan
|2.55%
|2.59%
|2.71%
|Queens
|4.26%
|4.39%
|4.46%
|Staten Island
|4.11%
|4.43%
|4.72%
Of the 1,666,733 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|21,114
|84
|Allegany
|2,919
|6
|Broome
|15,276
|107
|Cattaraugus
|4,474
|16
|Cayuga
|5,421
|15
|Chautauqua
|7,402
|23
|Chemung
|6,468
|14
|Chenango
|2,474
|13
|Clinton
|3,741
|37
|Columbia
|3,434
|9
|Cortland
|3,207
|15
|Delaware
|1,560
|17
|Dutchess
|22,794
|116
|Erie
|66,344
|285
|Essex
|1,360
|4
|Franklin
|2,142
|22
|Fulton
|3,418
|29
|Genesee
|4,459
|9
|Greene
|2,693
|11
|Hamilton
|285
|0
|Herkimer
|4,588
|10
|Jefferson
|4,872
|20
|Lewis
|2,085
|5
|Livingston
|3,589
|13
|Madison
|3,882
|13
|Monroe
|53,167
|177
|Montgomery
|3,232
|13
|Nassau
|151,327
|789
|Niagara
|15,462
|58
|NYC
|731,315
|4,856
|Oneida
|19,866
|37
|Onondaga
|32,681
|75
|Ontario
|5,876
|18
|Orange
|37,847
|216
|Orleans
|2,467
|4
|Oswego
|6,087
|27
|Otsego
|2,431
|29
|Putnam
|8,503
|43
|Rensselaer
|9,160
|36
|Rockland
|39,324
|175
|Saratoga
|12,146
|51
|Schenectady
|10,978
|32
|Schoharie
|1,241
|12
|Schuyler
|871
|1
|Seneca
|1,640
|8
|St. Lawrence
|5,644
|22
|Steuben
|5,562
|17
|Suffolk
|165,289
|750
|Sullivan
|4,845
|23
|Tioga
|2,836
|10
|Tompkins
|3,500
|11
|Ulster
|10,238
|32
|Warren
|2,890
|18
|Washington
|2,380
|14
|Wayne
|4,522
|12
|Westchester
|109,516
|478
|Wyoming
|2,867
|14
|Yates
|1,022
|5
Yesterday, 94 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,891. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|16
|Broome
|2
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|2
|Dutchess
|3
|Erie
|3
|Kings
|16
|Manhattan
|4
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|8
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Ontario
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|11
|Rockland
|4
|Saratoga
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|9
|Ulster
|1
|Washington
|2
|Westchester
|2