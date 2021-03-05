AMC Empire 25 theatre in Times Square in New York on May 13, 2020. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rejoice, film fans! Movie theaters in New York City are finally opening their doors again, but at a limited capacity.

Theaters across the Big Apple can reopen Friday at a 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in February.

Masks, social distancing and other safety protocols must be in place, and the city will follow the same guidance that was issued for the rest of the state when movie theaters reopened in October, including proper ventilation.

COVID testing will not be required for reopening, the governor said.

The reopening comes nearly a year after Cuomo shuttered movie theaters statewide in mid-March last year, along with concert venues and nightclubs as part of efforts to limit spread of COVID-19 in crowded, indoor settings.

The move drew praise from theater owners who pushed for months for the governor to ease restrictions, and who hope Cuomo will soon expand capacity to 50%.

Currently, movie theater workers are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is looking to expand eligibility as more vaccines become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.