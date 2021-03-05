New York City movie theaters reopen at limited capacity

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Virus Outbreak New York - Theaters

AMC Empire 25 theatre in Times Square in New York on May 13, 2020. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Rejoice, film fans! Movie theaters in New York City are finally opening their doors again, but at a limited capacity.

Theaters across the Big Apple can reopen Friday at a 25% capacity, with no more than 50 people per screen, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced in February.

Masks, social distancing and other safety protocols must be in place, and the city will follow the same guidance that was issued for the rest of the state when movie theaters reopened in October, including proper ventilation.

COVID testing will not be required for reopening, the governor said.

The reopening comes nearly a year after Cuomo shuttered movie theaters statewide in mid-March last year, along with concert venues and nightclubs as part of efforts to limit spread of COVID-19 in crowded, indoor settings.

The move drew praise from theater owners who pushed for months for the governor to ease restrictions, and who hope Cuomo will soon expand capacity to 50%.

Currently, movie theater workers are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, but the state is looking to expand eligibility as more vaccines become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

Latest Video

Chilly weekend ahead, but a warmup is on the way

Cuomo aides altered nursing home death reports: NYT, WSJ

How independent pharmacies are helping the vaccination effort

Johnson & Johnson vaccines arrive with sites giving shots 24 hours a day

Fighting hunger with peanut butter and jelly in NJ

Ali, Frazier and the Fight of the Century 50 years later

Advocates call out heavy handed policing against juveniles

Split Senate votes to begin COVID-19 relief bill debate, right after they read all 628 pages aloud

Cold this weekend — but next weekend is WOW

@PIX11News on Twitter