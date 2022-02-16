New York City getting back to work in wake of latest COVID-19 surge

CHELSEA, Manhattan (PIX11) — As the weeks pass, more and more people are commuting and heading back to the office.

Subway ridership topped more than 3 million swipes across five days last week, and bus ridership is also on the rise. They’re both carrying about 60% of pre-pandemic levels.

The numbers have rebounded since the December surge of COVID-19 due to the omicron variant.

Tal Kerret is president o f Silverstein Properties, the developer and management company of the World Trade Center Campus. He said he’s seeing “great trends” in fields including tech.

“They need the employees together,” he said.

Employees will find some new technology around the 16 acres of the World Trade Center. Building access is granted through an app and the electronic wallet on worker’s phones.

The building estimates more than 30% of workers are back, with tenants at the World Trade Center are hoping to see 50% by March.

More people are also coming into the office for more days of the week.

Ridership numbers from the railroads have been slower to climb. The LIRR and Metro-North have been showing more gains recently to carry about half the pre-pandemic count.

The biggest return is on bridges and tunnels. On Tuesday, total traffic was at 102% earlier levels from 2019.