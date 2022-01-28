New York City expands vaccine requirement for children

GREENPOINT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Next time parents want to bring their children to restaurants or other indoor venues in the city, they’ll have to pack something extra: proof of vaccination.

New York City just expanded its vaccination requirement for some of the city’s youngest residents. Now, children between the ages of 5 and 11 will need proof of both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to enter some businesses, including Play Lab in Brooklyn.

“We have to ask for vaccination status,” owner Magda Lahliti said. “And if they don’t have it, we just can’t have them in here.”

Lahliti said she knows that some parents aren’t comfortable with the requirement. Others, like Ralph Morales, said he appreciates the safety vaccines provide for his two children, calling it “one less stress.”

City health officials said recent COVID-19 rates have been the highest among the 5 to 11 age group. They’re hoping giving them both shots will help stop the spread.

