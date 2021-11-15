NEW YORK — New York City has expanded the eligibility for the COVID booster shot to all New York adults, the city’s health commissioner announced Monday.

Dr. Dave Chokshi issued a commissioner’s advisory to all health care providers, emphasizing the city’s guidance and ensuring there are no barriers for anyone who wants the booster.

The booster can benefit more New Yorkers ahead of the winter and holiday season, the health commissioner added.

“Clinicians should allow adult patients to determine their own risk of exposure, based on their individual circumstances. In practice, this means that providers should not turn a patient away if they request a booster,” Chokshi said in a tweet.

CEO of Health + Hospitals Dr. Mitchell Katz agreed with the health commissioner’s advisory, adding that living in New York City, a dense metropolis, puts people at higher risk for COVID-19.

When asked if the city is going further than the state’s current booster guidelines, the mayor said they are taking the broadest interpretation of who is qualified. “The more people get boosters, the better,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said.

New Yorkers cannot be turned away as long as those seeking a booster are at least 18 years old and it has been at least six months since they received a Pfizer or Moderna dose or at least two months since a Johnson & Johnson dose, according to the health commissioner.

Health care providers have also been advised to reach out to eligible patients, particularly those who are 65 and older, those with medical conditions and those who have received the Johnson & Johnson shot.

Over 630,000 New Yorkers have already received a booster dose.

Booster doses are available at sites across the city, and all three vaccine types are now available.

Find a vaccine near you.