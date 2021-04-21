YONKERS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York residents aged 60 and older will no longer need an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine at certain mass vaccination sites beginning Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday.

Cuomo said that removing the appointment requirement for the state’s older demographic — often the most vulnerable to the ravages of the virus — means there’s no excuse for not getting inoculated.

The mass vaccination sites that will not require appointments for New Yorkers over 59 are:

Yankee Stadium, The Bronx

Javits Center, Manhattan

York College, Queens

Aqueduct Race Track, South Ozone Park

Medgar Evers College, Brooklyn

Suffolk County Community College, Brentwood

SUNY Old Westbury, Old Westbury

National Guard Armory, Yonkers

Delavan Grider Community Center, Buffalo

SUNY Binghamton, Jonson City

Kodak-Hawkeye Parking Lot, Rochester

Rochester Dome Arena, Rochester

New York State Fairgrounds, Syracuse

SUNY Polytechnic Institute, Utica

Washington Ave. Armory, Albany

Crossgates Mall, Albany

On new COVID data, Cuomo said, “All the numbers are headed in the right direction,” and gave the following breakdown.

53 new deaths

817 COVID patients in the ICU

505 patients intubated

Seven-day statewide positivity rate: 2.6% Western New York: 4.4% Mid-Hudson Valley: 3% Finger Lakes: 3% Long Island: 2.9% New York City: 2.8% Capital Region: 2% Mohawk Valley: 1.6% North Country: 1.4% Central New York: 1.4% Southern Tier: .8%



The governor also addressed the guilty verdict handed down by the jury in the trial of Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

“I hope that it brings some peace to his family,” Cuomo said, referring to Floyd’s family.

Cuomo called the verdict “justice,” but added words of caution: “Let’s remember the context, right? The George Floyd killing is not just about George Floyd. This has been a long line of systemic injustices in the justice system, which has made it even more repugnant.”

The governor remembered Rodney King, Amadou Diallo, Trayvon Martin, Daunte Wright, and Adam Toledo as victims of systemic injustice.

“Justice was done with George Floyd, but until we change the system, there will be another and another and another,” Cuomo said, adding that President Joe Biden should step in and engage in top-to-bottom reforms.