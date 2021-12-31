Times Square prepares for scaled-back New Year’s Eve celebration

NEW YORK – As the world inches toward 2022, Times Square prepares to ring in the new year with a reduced number of revelers allowed due to the ongoing COVID-19 surge.

Unlike last year when the public was not able to attend, the city has capped attendance to 15,000 people, down from the usual 58,000.

Additionally, each person will not be allowed inside until 3 p.m and they must be both asked and fully vaccinated.

Revelers must also go through two security checkpoints: One for checking vaccination status and the other for police.

The NYPD started securing the area and shut down the heart of Times Square early Friday.

The pandemic also affected the NYPD’s operation, with about 20% of officers out sick.

Police warned the only credible threat the event is COVID, but they are ready for anything.

Right after the stroke of midnight, Eric Adams will be sworn into office as the city’s 110th mayor after his inauguration plans in Brooklyn were scrapped due to COVID concerns.