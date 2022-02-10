NEW YORK (PIX11) — As states in the Northeast begin to recover from the omicron wave of COVID-19, political leaders have taken steps to ease restrictions, including ending mask mandates.

However, one expert who spoke with the PIX11 Morning News on Thursday warned about the dangers of “getting back to normal” while the virus continues to prominently circulate in communities. Dr. Gregory Poland, the chief of vaccine research at the Mayo Clinic, said after living amid the pandemic for nearly two years he understands the temptation to return to normalcy.

“The problem is the emotional fatigue and the sort of cultural narcissism is prompting us to start to make decisions too quickly, in my estimation,” Poland said.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention still recommends masks should be worn in schools several states, including New Jersey, have recently announced they will no longer require students and staff to wear them. The mixed messaging has caused confusion for some parents over whether they should send their kids to school with a mask regardless of their state’s rules. Poland said the COVID-19 case and hospitalization data indicates it’s too soon to ease mask mandates in schools, adding it’s “premature” and “not in the best interest” of children’s health.

“We’re still at a point where we’re having a quarter of a million new cases per day. We’ve got 13,000 people a day entering the hospital. Since omicron surfaced in mid-December, we’ve had about 100,000 Americans die and the latest model shows another 60,000 Americans will die in the next month,” he said of the nationwide COVID data. “The way I liken it is to a foot race; we’re in the last laps, why would you stop now.”

Looking further ahead, Poland said another highly contagious variant could impact whether Americans need another COVID-19 booster shot. He also encouraged everyone to get vaccinated and boosted, saying it’s the best protection against the virus in addition to wearing a mask in indoor public spaces.

Meanwhile, New York’s indoor mask-or-vaccine mandate ended on Thursday after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a day earlier that statewide COVID data indicated it was likely safe to do so. Both New York and New Jersey have reported significant drops in the number of daily COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in recent days.