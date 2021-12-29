A traveler places a swab in a tube after self-testing for COVID-19 at an NYC Health + Hospitals mobile testing site inside Penn Station in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 2020 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — As New York continues to see a surge in COVID cases, over a dozen new state-run testing sites opened their doors Wednesday, half of which are located in the New York City area.

The new sites were aimed at providing additional testing options to New Yorkers in areas of high need, including spots across New York City and Long Island.

“These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The new sites open a day after CityMD announced it was temporarily shutting down more of its testing locations across the city due to staffing shortages.

The sites are open daily starting Wednesday, but will close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

New Yorkers interested can head to this site to make an appointment now.

See a full list of the new testing sites in New York City and Long Island area below:

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building

163 West 125th Street

New York, NY 10027

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Central Family Life Center

59 Wright Street

Staten Island, NY 10304

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Concourse Village Community Center

777 Concourse Village East

Bronx, NY 10451

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Kings Plaza Mall

5100 Kings Plaza

Brooklyn, NY 11234

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.

York College Performing Arts Center

94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard

Jamaica, NY 11451

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Long Island

IBEW Local 25

370 Motor Parkway

Hauppauge, NY 11788

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Kennedy Memorial Park

335 Greenwich Street

Hempstead, NY 11550

Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.