NEW YORK — As New York continues to see a surge in COVID cases, over a dozen new state-run testing sites opened their doors Wednesday, half of which are located in the New York City area.
The new sites were aimed at providing additional testing options to New Yorkers in areas of high need, including spots across New York City and Long Island.
“These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.
The new sites open a day after CityMD announced it was temporarily shutting down more of its testing locations across the city due to staffing shortages.
The sites are open daily starting Wednesday, but will close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day.
New Yorkers interested can head to this site to make an appointment now.
See a full list of the new testing sites in New York City and Long Island area below:
New York City
Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building
163 West 125th Street
New York, NY 10027
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Central Family Life Center
59 Wright Street
Staten Island, NY 10304
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Concourse Village Community Center
777 Concourse Village East
Bronx, NY 10451
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Kings Plaza Mall
5100 Kings Plaza
Brooklyn, NY 11234
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
York College Performing Arts Center
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard
Jamaica, NY 11451
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Long Island
IBEW Local 25
370 Motor Parkway
Hauppauge, NY 11788
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Kennedy Memorial Park
335 Greenwich Street
Hempstead, NY 11550
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.