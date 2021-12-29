State opens 7 new COVID testing sites across NYC, Long Island

COVID-19 testing in NYC

A traveler places a swab in a tube after self-testing for COVID-19 at an NYC Health + Hospitals mobile testing site inside Penn Station in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 2020 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — As New York continues to see a surge in COVID cases, over a dozen new state-run testing sites opened their doors Wednesday, half of which are located in the New York City area.

The new sites were aimed at providing additional testing options to New Yorkers in areas of high need, including spots across New York City and Long Island.

“These new sites expand testing access in regions across the state and will be critical assets in our efforts to protect vulnerable New Yorkers,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The new sites open a day after CityMD announced it was temporarily shutting down more of its testing locations across the city due to staffing shortages.

The sites are open daily starting Wednesday, but will close at 4 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and will remain closed on New Year’s Day.

New Yorkers interested can head to this site to make an appointment now.

See a full list of the new testing sites in New York City and Long Island area below:

New York City

Adam Clayton Powell State Office Building   
163 West 125th Street   
New York, NY 10027   
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.   

Central Family Life Center   
59 Wright Street   
Staten Island, NY 10304   
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.   

Concourse Village Community Center   
777 Concourse Village East   
Bronx, NY 10451   
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.   

Kings Plaza Mall   
5100 Kings Plaza
Brooklyn, NY 11234  
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.   

York College Performing Arts Center   
94-45 Guy R Brewer Boulevard   
Jamaica, NY 11451   
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Long Island

IBEW Local 25   
370 Motor Parkway   
Hauppauge, NY 11788   
Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.   

Kennedy Memorial Park   
335 Greenwich Street   
Hempstead, NY 11550   
Hours of Operation: Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m.-5 p.m. 

