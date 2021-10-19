New NY COVID data tracker includes school cases, nursing home deaths

A traveler places a swab in a tube after self-testing for COVID-19 at an NYC Health + Hospitals mobile testing site inside Penn Station in Manhattan on Nov. 24, 2020 (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)

NEW YORK — Want to know how many COVID cases have been reported by your school district or the number of breakthrough cases in your area?

A new online portal offering expanded public access to New York’s COVID-19 health and safety data was unveiled by Gov. Kathy Hochul on Tuesday.

Hochul said the website, which aggregates 16 key data pages onto a single landing page, was created in an effort to make her administration more transparent.

“We will continue to do everything we can to share the latest information with New Yorkers, especially during this unprecedented pandemic,” the governor said in a statement.

The website includes new data as well as previously available data that has been reorganized for the public to more easily read and understand.

New Yorkers can access information on COVID-19 testing, cases, hospitalizations, deaths, breakthrough cases and variants as well as the latest updates on the state’s vaccination efforts broken down into categories such as demographics, zip code and region.

The COVID-19 School Report Card, meanwhile, offers testing data for public, private and charter schools.

As for COVID-19 cases in nursing homes — information on which was allegedly altered or withheld from the public by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s administration — fatality data and vaccination rates are available as well.