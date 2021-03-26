New Jersey vaccine eligibility to expand to people 55+, journalists in April

Sgt. Brian Patrick McKnerney, of the New Jersey State Police, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at the Morris County vaccination site, in Rockaway, New Jersey on Jan. 8, 2021.

TRENTON, N.J. — New Jersey will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility beginning April 5 to people ages 55 and older and to people 16 and older with intellectual or developmental disabilities. That’s according to Gov. Phil Murphy’s office.

Additionally, members of the press will also become eligible on that date, according to Murphy’s press secretary.

Murphy is set to announce the expansion Friday.

The expansion to millions of residents and those who work in New Jersey means millions more people can get the vaccine.

It comes just as the state expects to see what Murphy has called a quantum leap in the number of vaccines it receives from the federal government.

New Jersey is the No. 1 state for new COVID-19 cases per capita over the past two weeks.

