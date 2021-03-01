New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

New Jersey has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility groups to include teachers, transportation workers and others, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Starting March 15, people in the following categories will be eligible for vaccination:

Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educators and support staff

Child care workers in licensed and registered settings

Transportation workers

All additional public safety workers, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors

Migrant farm workers

Members of tribal communities

Individuals experiencing homelessness

Those living in shelters, including domestic violence shelters

Beginning March 29, the following front-line workers are eligible for the vaccine:

Food production, food distribution

Elder care and support

Warehousing and logistics, social services, elections personnel, hospitality

Medical supply chain

Postal and shipping services

Clergy

Judicial system

Thousands may have already been eligible earlier due to being part of other groups, Murphy acknowledged

The announcement comes days after the FDA authorized emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

There are currently three vaccines approved for use in the United States.

For a full list of those currently eligible for vaccination in New Jersey, click here.