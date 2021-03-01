New Jersey to expand vaccine eligibility groups to essential workers, including pre-K to 12 educators

Coronavirus

New Jersey has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility groups to include teachers, transportation workers and others, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

Starting March 15, people in the following categories will be eligible for vaccination:

  • Pre-kindergarten through 12th grade educators and support staff
  • Child care workers in licensed and registered settings
  • Transportation workers
  • All additional public safety workers, including probation officers and fire safety inspectors
  • Migrant farm workers
  • Members of tribal communities
  • Individuals experiencing homelessness
  • Those living in shelters, including domestic violence shelters

Beginning March 29, the following front-line workers are eligible for the vaccine:

  • Food production, food distribution
  • Elder care and support
  • Warehousing and logistics, social services, elections personnel, hospitality
  • Medical supply chain
  • Postal and shipping services 
  • Clergy
  • Judicial system

Thousands may have already been eligible earlier due to being part of other groups, Murphy acknowledged

The announcement comes days after the FDA authorized emergency use of the Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine.

There are currently three vaccines approved for use in the United States.

For a full list of those currently eligible for vaccination in New Jersey, click here.

