Health care workers prepare to give COVID-19 vaccinations at the Morris County, vaccination site, in Rockaway, NJ, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. (Sarah Blesener/The New York Times via AP, Pool)

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey will be shutting down its six mass COVID-19 vaccination sites as the state moves from a mega-site model to relying on about 1,800 community inoculation sites, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Wednesday.

New Jersey opened the six large sites early on in the vaccination effort. The mega-sites have administered nearly two million doses and fully vaccinated more than 950,000 people.

Murphy said it’s time to shift away from that model given that the state has nearly 2,000 other places where people can get shots.

As of Wednesday, the Atlantic County and Gloucester County mega-sites have stopped delivering first doses, while the Bergen County mega-site at the Meadowlands will administer its final first doses on Friday.

Those sites will remain open to ensure that everyone who scheduled their second doses at these sites receives it.

The last day of those second shots are June 18th in Gloucester County, June 19th in Atlantic County, and June 24th in Bergen County.

The final first doses at the Morris County mega-site at Rockaway Townsquare Mall will be administered on June 23rd, and the final day for second doses will be July 16th. The Middlesex County mega-site at the New Jersey Expo Center will give its final round of first shots on June 26th and the last follow-up doses will be administered on July 17th.

The Burlington County mega-site at the Moorestown Mall will discontinue administering first doses on July 1st and will remain open for second shots only through July 23rd.

“This in no way means that our job is done or that we’ve accomplished our overall vaccination goals. We still have work to do,” Murphy said. “But, as I said, we are now at the point where our attention will be focused on the local and community-based sites we’ve spent the better part of the past six months building and supporting – whether it is at a corner pharmacy, at a school, or at a house of worship participating in our “Grateful for the Shot” program. This phase is moving forward at full speed.”