New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and first lady Tammy Murphy talk to a casino worker after she received a COVID-19 vaccine at the Atlantic City Convention Center on April 9, 2021. (Tim Hawk /NJ Advance Media via AP)

NEW JERSEY — As New Jersey continues its vaccination efforts, the state has exceeded its goal to get 4.7 million people fully vaccinated, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Friday.

“Because of the millions of you who stepped forward to protect yourselves, your families and our communities, today, we are proud to announce we have now exceeded our initial goal, and with 12 days to go before our self-appointed deadline,” the governor said.

However, despite reaching its aggressive goal, Gov. Murphy warned the state should not “let up” and people should continue to get vaccinated.

The COVID-19 vaccine rollout began in December, and the governor and health officials had set a goal to have 4.7 million eligible people who live, work or study in New Jersey fully vaccinated by June 30.

The data is based of the state’s health department.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is reporting 4,768,442 people in New Jersey are fully vaccinated.

“We never lost sight of our critical mission,” said Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli, “Our state endured some of the worst of this pandemic. We owe it to those who we lost and those who are recovering that we do as much as we can. We owe it to them to do as much as we can.”

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, please get vaccinated,” she urged.

New Jersey has made great strides in fighting the spread of COVID-19 in recent months.

The Garden State, as well as the rest of the tri-state area, bore the brunt of the pandemic.

Officials, including Murphy, have worked to get all eligible individuals who work, live and study in New Jersey to get vaccinated to help fight the spread of COVID-19 since vaccines became available. The state has set up several incentives and freebies available to those who are vaccinated.