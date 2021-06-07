New Jersey eases mask rules for summer camps

A row of cabins at a summer camp in Fayette, Maine on June 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty, File)

TRENTON, N.J. — Children and staffers at summer camps in New Jersey will not have to wear masks outside, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

However, unvaccinated individuals are strongly encouraged to mask-up in crowded settings and during activities that involve sustained contact with others, the governor added.

While indoors, unvaccinated campers will be strongly encouraged to wear a mask and unvaccinated staffers will be required to wear one with limited exceptions.

The governor said the Department of Health will release a complete set of revised guidelines for summer camps, pursuant to recent CDC updates, on Wednesday.

The CDC announced loosened mask guidance for children at summer camps in late May, roughly a month after Murphy and the state Health Department had released their first version of guidelines.

Under the CDC’s updated guidance, fully vaccinated campers do not need to wear masks indoors or outside.

The new guidance also recommended social distancing for the unvaccinated, but not for those who are vaccinated.

The guidelines opened the door to a more conventional camp experience and came out in the nick of time, just before camps started opening in some parts of the country.