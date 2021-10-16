NEW YORK — The Center for Disease Control and Prevention released updated COVID-19 safety guidance for the holiday season on Friday.

The recommendations include:

Getting vaccinated, if you haven’t done so already.

If your child is not yet vaccine-eligible, make sure anyone they will be around is vaccinated.

Wearing a mask over your nose and mouth during indoor gatherings if you are not vaccinated.

Even people who are fully vaccinated should wear a mask at public indoor gatherings if you are in a community with a high rate of COVID transmission.

Hosting a gathering outdoors is safer than indoors.

Avoiding crowded and poorly ventilated spaces.

If you are sick or have symptoms, stay home and do not attend gatherings.

Getting tested for COVID-19 if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has COVID.

The updated guidance came after some confusion earlier this month when the CDC published what appeared to be new recommendations, but the agency said they were posted by mistake and later taken down.

