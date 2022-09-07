NEW YORK (PIX11) — The COVID-19 vaccine is getting a shot in the arm, with the latest booster now being given out across the tri-state area.

Pharmacies this week began getting the bivalent booster, which combines the original vaccine and a new formula aimed at blocking the coronavirus’ omicron variants.

The new Pfizer and Moderna cocktail has been cleared by the FDA and should be widely available in the coming days for everyone over the age of 12.

Health officials hope that the updated booster will blunt any potential surge by the coronavirus in the upcoming winter months.

Gov. Kathy Hochul is set to get her booster shot Wednesday morning, as the COVID-19 positivity rate in and around New York City remains below 10%.

In another coronavirus-related matter, Hochul said Tuesday that an update would be coming soon to the mandate requiring masks on MTA public transportation.