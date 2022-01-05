New Bronx COVID testing site opens as positivity rates soar in borough

FOXHURST— A much-needed new mobile COVID testing site opens Wednesday morning at Benjamin Gladstone Square in the Bronx, where the positivity rate is creeping toward 28% overall for the borough.

Broken down further, the Bronx is home to the 10 zip codes with the highest seven-day positivity rates across the city, some even inching toward 50%.

Some of the neighborhoods affected include Claremont, Belmont and Concourse.

All 10 of these zip codes have a seven-day positivity rate of more than 40%. In the Fordham area, more than 47% of new COVID tests were coming back positive.

Trying to get a test in the Bronx has been a struggle, with some people being forced to wait hours in the cold. Those who are able to get tested then must wait days for PCR results.

Mayor Eric Adams visited Concourse Village Elementary School in the Bronx on Monday to talk specifically about COVID in the classroom and keeping schools open.

The new site opening Wednesday offers only rapid tests and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. All tests are free.