New Bronx COVID testing site opens as positivity rates soar in borough

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOXHURST— A much-needed new mobile COVID testing site opens Wednesday morning at Benjamin Gladstone Square in the Bronx, where the positivity rate is creeping toward 28% overall for the borough.

Broken down further, the Bronx is home to the 10 zip codes with the highest seven-day positivity rates across the city, some even inching toward 50%.

Some of the neighborhoods affected include Claremont, Belmont and Concourse.

All 10 of these zip codes have a seven-day positivity rate of more than 40%. In the Fordham area, more than 47% of new COVID tests were coming back positive.

Trying to get a test in the Bronx has been a struggle, with some people being forced to wait hours in the cold. Those who are able to get tested then must wait days for PCR results.

Mayor Eric Adams visited Concourse Village Elementary School in the Bronx on Monday to talk specifically about COVID in the classroom and keeping schools open.

The new site opening Wednesday offers only rapid tests and will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on a first come, first serve basis. All tests are free.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Bronx Videos

New Bronx testing site opening as positivity rates soar in borough

NYC businesses work to revitalize and rebuild

NYCHA development experiencing heat, hot water and gas outages

Exclusive: Victim of vicious slashing speaks after Bronx attack

Bronx teen Ian Jackson cashes in on hoops talent with NIL deal

NYCHA the 'grinch that stole Christmas' for Bronx public housing residents with heat issues

More Bronx

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Follow us on Facebook

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter