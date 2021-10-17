Nearly two-thirds of New Yorkers are fully vaccinated against COVID

Bradley Sharp, of Saratoga, New York, gets the Johnson & Johnson vaccine from registered nurse Stephanie Wagner on July 30, 2021. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

ALBANY, N.Y. — Nearly two-thirds of New York residents were fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as of Saturday.

About 12.7 million of New York’s 20 million residents were fully vaccinated, according to data released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccination rates are highest in the southern and eastern parts of New York state: more than three-quarters of residents in Hamilton County in the Adirondacks are fully vaccinated.

But vaccination rates are lowest in western and central counties: just 38% are fully vaccinated in Allegany County.