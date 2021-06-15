Nearly 900 expired COVID shots administered at Times Square vaccination site: report

FILE – In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 file photo, a droplet falls from a syringe after a health care worker was injected with the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a hospital in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

TIMES SQUARE — Nearly 900 people were administered expired Pfizer COVID vaccine doses at a Times Square site, according to a report.

The doses were given at a pop-up site run by ATC Healthcare Services, the New York Post reported.

New York City’s Health Department communicated with Pfizer; the pharmaceutical company said the patients should receive another dose as soon as possible.

“While there is no safety risk for the patients, the re-administration is being carried out to ensure that the individuals are fully protected,” a Health Department spokespersons said. “Those patients have received e-mails, phone calls, and are also being sent letters to make sure they are aware of this situation.”

ATC Healthcare Services was replaced as provider at the site, an official said.

PIX11 has reached out to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office and ATC Healthcare Services about the incident.