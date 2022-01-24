What to know about N95 masks amid COVID surge

Over the last two years, we have made more breakthroughs and expanded our toolbox when it comes to fighting COVID-19. One tool that remains important that we’ve been talking about since the beginning is masks.

However, with the omicron variant circulating, the kind of mask you use is even more critical.

That’s why scientists and health officials have stressed the need to swap out your cloth mask with an N95 mask.

Sandra Gutierrez, associate editor for Popular Science Magazine, discussed what people need to know about masks, how to spot fake brands and how long we can use them before throwing them away.

