Throughout the pandemic, Mutual Aid Networks have been a big source of help for underserved communities in the tri-state area. Now, they’re working to get shots in the arms of the people who need it most.

They started delivering meals, groceries, medications and other essentials to those too vulnerable to leave their homes. But as the nature of the pandemic has changed, these grassroots organizations have progressed to continue fulfilling the needs of their communities.

In Brooklyn, The Clinton Hill Fort Green Mutual Aid Network has started organizing “pop-up” vaccine events.

Ani Simon-Kennedy and Chelsea Frosini are a part of this small team doing big things in our area.

The pair spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to explain how they’ve partnered with small locally-owned pharmacies and the future of the CHFG Mutual Aid Network.

Photos couretsy of: Sean Waltrous