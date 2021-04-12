Mutual Aid Networks helping NYC’s underserved communities get vaccines and more

Coronavirus

by: , Cali Kees,

Posted: / Updated:

Throughout the pandemic, Mutual Aid Networks have been a big source of help for underserved communities in the tri-state area. Now, they’re working to get shots in the arms of the people who need it most.

They started delivering meals, groceries, medications and other essentials to those too vulnerable to leave their homes. But as the nature of the pandemic has changed, these grassroots organizations have progressed to continue fulfilling the needs of their communities.

In Brooklyn, The Clinton Hill Fort Green Mutual Aid Network has started organizing “pop-up” vaccine events. 

Ani Simon-Kennedy and Chelsea Frosini are a part of this small team doing big things in our area.

The pair spoke with PIX11’s Marysol Castro to explain how they’ve partnered with small locally-owned pharmacies and the future of the CHFG Mutual Aid Network.

Photos couretsy of: Sean Waltrous

Share this story

Brooklyn Videos

Brooklyn pop-up vaccine events help underserved communities

Brooklyn woman talks catching COVID weeks after vaccination

Brooklyn rallies to help St. Vincent residents displaced by volcanic eruptions

12-year-old boy shot in Brooklyn expected to be OK

NY congresswomen rally with Brooklyn’s Asian American community

Coney Island amusement parks reopen after over a year closed

More Brooklyn

Connect with PIX11 Online

Connect with PIX11 Online

Trending Stories

Global Coronavirus Tracker

Full Coronavirus Tracking Map.
Data from The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

Don't Miss

@PIX11News on Twitter